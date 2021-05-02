Feedback

Star-Studded 'Long Live Rock...Celebrate The Chaos' Documentary Out Now

By Katrina Nattress

May 2, 2021

The star-studded Long Live Rock...Celebrate The Chaos documentary is out now! Filmed mostly in 2017, director Jonathan McHugh visited rock festivals around the United States to showcase their massive crowds and talked with members of Metallica, Guns N ‘Roses, The Pretty Reckless, Bush, Papa Roach, Slipknot, Korn, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Rage Against the Machine, Greta Van Fleet, Halestorm, Machine Gun Kelly, Shinedown and more about their relationship with fans, among other things.

"Myself and the music I make and the audience is one of the most important relationships of my life," RATM's Tom Morello says in the trailer, which you can watch above. "It’s a real connection that’s more than like, we’re gonna go play a show, there’s an ocean of people, there’s a check at the end of the day. Don’t tell anybody, but I’d do this for free."

The 80-minute-long documentary also focuses on the fans, following the “Party Crew” — a community bonded by its love for the Rock on the Range festival in Columbus, Ohio — as they camp, tailgate, and mosh in the giant festival crowd.

Long Live Rock...Celebrate The Chaos is available to stream now on The Coda Collection via Amazon Prime Video Channels. While you're there, you can also watch What Drives UsDave Grohl's new documentary on van touring.

