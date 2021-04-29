Feedback

Dave Grohl's What Drives Us Documentary Is Out Now: Here's How To Stream It

By Katrina Nattress

April 30, 2021

Dave Grohl's What Drives Us documentary is officially out! The star-studded film features interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, No Doubt's Tony Kanal, AC/DC's Brian Johnson, St. Vincent, U2's The Edge, The Beatles' Ringo Starr, Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, and so many more notable names.

“This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music," Grohl said in a statement about the project. "What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of 'why?' What drives us?”

What Drives Us is available to stream now on The Coda Collection via Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Grohl's band Foo Fighters is nominated for one iHeartRadio Music Award this year. The eighth annual awards show will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Photo: Getty Images

