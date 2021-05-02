Remember the days when bands actually went on tour? Over the weekend, Jeremiah Fraites reminded us by recalling the story of staying on the same floor of The Balmoral where J.K. Rowling wrote the masterful seventh and final book in the Harry Potter series, Deathly Hallows, when The Lumineers played in Edinburgh, Scotland.

"We were on tour in Scotland and the band stayed at the @thebalmoral in Edinburgh," he wrote on the band's Instagram. "I was on the same floor as the room where Deathly Hallows was written. I remember standing in front of the door. I took it all in and tried to imagine what kind of creative force must’ve occurred behind that door. What she ate for breakfast, where she set up her work station… Those kinds of things."

"I think people have a funny idea about what it takes to make something great, like it’s some mystical, almost black magic thing that happens," he added. "It was humanizing to remember it was just a person. She rented this room and had a pen and paper or typewriter, or whatever. It’s kind of mundane how it happened, but it forever changed the world. Imagine that."

Speaking of tours, The Lumineers recently announced they don't plan to hit the road again until 2022; however, the news wasn't all bad. They also revealed they're working on a new album. See Fraites' post below.