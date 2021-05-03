5th Annual 'Ducky Derby' Returns To Wilson County

The Derby is back! No, not that one.

After the pandemic forced the 2020 event to be canceled, the annual "Ducky Derby" returned to Wilson County for its fifth celebration, News Channel 5 reports. Proceeds for the event go toward the Wilson County Community Help Center.

"This may be the only event that we have this year," said Karen Rudzinski, executive director of the Help Center. "It got canceled last year due to COVID and we're happy to bring it back."

With all the appearance of a typical Derby party, complete with big hats and live music, the Ducky Derby allows players to purchase a duck that gets placed into a pool along with thousands others in the hopes that their lucky duck gets chosen and they win a prize.