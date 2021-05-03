Arizona Floorball Team Headed To The Special Olympics World Winter Games

Some awesome athletes are on their way to the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Russia, reported AZ Family.

The team plays a unique sport, called Floorball, which is described as a "safer version of hockey."

Jule Rodriguez, a Special Olympics volunteer and P.E. teacher who coaches the team, said:

"We have ten players on the team. Six of them have an intellectual disability, and four do not. That's what is required of a unified sport. Unified sports combine players with and without disabilities to play together and compete at a high level."

The team is comprised of current and former students from the Dysart Unified School District. They practice each week at Shadow Ridge High School.

Rodriguez described the sport:

"A lot of hockey players play it off-season, just to keep up their skills and do it safely. This is an indoor version, using a lighter stick. It has a slotted blade, and it uses a whiffle ball instead of a puck."

According to Rodriguez, the team works hard and everyone is so excited about going to the Special Olympics. She said:

"These kids are so fun, really positive. They support each other," said Rodriguez. "I've coached wrestling, softball, volleyball, track, and field, everything across the gambit, but nothing as rewarding as coaching these unified sports and these athletes."

