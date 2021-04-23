Here's A List Of All Valley Schools Keeping And Removing Mask Mandates
By Ginny Reese
April 23, 2021
Governor Doug Ducey rescinded a part of an executive order that required face masks in schools, reported ABC 15. Ducey said that schools would be able to choose whether or not they keep their mask ordinances in place. Now, school districts across the Valley are making decisions about keeping or throwing our their mask mandates.
Governor Ducey said in a statement:
"Teachers, families and students have acted responsibly to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect one another, and our school leaders are ready to decide if masks should be required on their campuses. We will continue to work with public health professionals and Arizona’s schools as more students return to the classroom and our state moves forward."
New: In alignment with @CDCgov guidance, I’m rescinding orders that direct K-12 schools to require masks. 1/— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 19, 2021
According to ABC 15, here are all the school districts that will keep the mask mandates in place:
- Paradise Valley Unified School District
- Peoria Unified School District
- Higley Unified School District
- Osborn School District
- Gilbert Public Schools
- Chandler Unified School District
- Scottsdale Unified School District
- Tolleson Union High School District
- Tempe Union High School District
- Washington Elementary School District
- Phoenix Union High School District
- Glendale Elementary School District
- Kyrene School District
- Madison School District
- Avondale Elementary School District
Here are all the school districts that will no longer require face masks:
- J.O. Combs Unified School District
- Mesa Public Schools
- Legacy Traditional Schools
- American Leadership Academy
- Great Hearts Academies
- Florence Unified School District
- Queen Creek Unified School District
- East Valley Institute of Technology
Here are the school districts that will be making decisions at future school board meetings, but for now keep the mask mandates in place:
- Deer Valley Unified School District
- Dysart Unified School District
