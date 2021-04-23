Here's A List Of All Valley Schools Keeping And Removing Mask Mandates

According to ABC 15, here are all the school districts that will keep the mask mandates in place:

Paradise Valley Unified School District

Peoria Unified School District

Higley Unified School District

Osborn School District

Gilbert Public Schools

Chandler Unified School District

Scottsdale Unified School District

Tolleson Union High School District

Tempe Union High School District

Washington Elementary School District

Phoenix Union High School District

Glendale Elementary School District

Kyrene School District

Madison School District

Avondale Elementary School District

Here are all the school districts that will no longer require face masks:

J.O. Combs Unified School District

Mesa Public Schools

Legacy Traditional Schools

American Leadership Academy

Great Hearts Academies

Florence Unified School District

Queen Creek Unified School District

East Valley Institute of Technology

Here are the school districts that will be making decisions at future school board meetings, but for now keep the mask mandates in place:

Deer Valley Unified School District

Dysart Unified School District

