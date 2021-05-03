Boston Neighborhood Upset Over Sudden Change To Street Name

Residents of a Boston neighborhood are upset over a sudden change to the name of their street without any prior notification.

WHDH reports neighbors on the once known West Roxbury Parkway in West Roxbury said city workers recently set up new street signs that read "Park Front Road," which has caused for problems with deliveries and others not knowing where they live.

The neighbors have since put up their own "West Roxbury Parkway" signs on trees and poles amid the change.

WHDH reports the street is officially registered in Boston as Park Front Road despite deeds on homes previously listing West Roxbury.

The change was made after a resident contacted the city about signage and gates and officials realized there were no posted signs in the area.