Boston Neighborhood Upset Over Sudden Change To Street Name
By Jason Hall
May 3, 2021
Residents of a Boston neighborhood are upset over a sudden change to the name of their street without any prior notification.
WHDH reports neighbors on the once known West Roxbury Parkway in West Roxbury said city workers recently set up new street signs that read "Park Front Road," which has caused for problems with deliveries and others not knowing where they live.
The neighbors have since put up their own "West Roxbury Parkway" signs on trees and poles amid the change.
WHDH reports the street is officially registered in Boston as Park Front Road despite deeds on homes previously listing West Roxbury.
The change was made after a resident contacted the city about signage and gates and officials realized there were no posted signs in the area.
“I have medication delivered to me and they didn’t know where to deliver it based on the signs,” resident Dave O’Donnell told WHDH, adding that the signs should be taken down because they were put up "inappropriately" and "incorrectly."
A GPS search still brings drivers to West Roxbury Parkway, according to WHDH, however, residents said delivery issues and safety concerns are an even greater issue.
“When we call 911, do we tell them to come to West Roxbury Parkway or Park Front Road?” resident Jay Moran asked.
The Boston Transportation Department issued the following statement to WHDH regarding the incident: “We understand that there is confusion amongst the residents…Some of the properties have been using an address with West Roxbury Parkway instead of Park Front Road. We are working with the residents to address the signage and GPS-related issues.”
Photo: Getty Images