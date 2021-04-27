Here's When Boston Sports Venues Will Increase Fan Attendance

Massachusetts sports venues will soon be increasing fan attendance amid the state's new COVID-19 guidelines.

On Tuesday (April 27), Governor Charlie Baker announced the limiting of numerous restrictions, which includes the allotted capacity for indoor and outdoor sporting venues, CBS Boston reports.

Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and TD Garden will now be allowed to host fans at a 25% capacity beginning on May 10, an increase from the current limit of 12%.

“Large venues such as indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks currently operating at 12% capacity can increase crowds to 25%” the announcement stated via CBS Boston.

Under the new rules, Fenway Park will be allowed to host more than 9,000 fans for Boston Red Sox homes games after being limited to about 4,500 fans during the first month of the MLB season.

TD Garden will be allowed to host 4,500 fans for the final games of the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins' respective regular seasons, as well as potential postseason games. The arena had previously hosted 2,000 fans since late March.

Gillette Stadium, which has a 68,000-seat capacity, had previously hosted about 8,000 fans for the New England Revolution's MLS home opener last weekend.

The restrictions isn't expected to have an effect on the New England Patriots' season as Gov. Baker suggested "all restrictions will be lifted and capacity will increase to 100% for all industries" on August 1, which is prior to the Pats' preseason home game, although the plan could be reevaluated "depending on vaccine distribution and public health data."

Photo: Getty Images