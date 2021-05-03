Feedback

Brad Paisley, Lynyrd Skynyrd Slated To Headline 2021 Concert for Legends

By Kelly Fisher

May 3, 2021

Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd are slated to headline the 2021 Concert for Legends this summer.

Presented by Ford, the concert will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The concert will kick off at 8 p.m. on August 9, bringing a close to the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

The Associated Press previously noted that members of the 2020 class and a special centennial class would also be enshrined this year. The class was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country superstar and legendary rockers will follow Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Kid Rock, Maroon 5, Imagine Dragons and other previous headlining artists, officials say.

Tickets, which range from $75 to $285, will go on sale Friday (May 7) at 10 a.m., according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Brad Paisley, Lynyrd Skynyrd Slated To Headline 2021 Concert for Legends

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.