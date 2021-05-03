Brad Paisley, Lynyrd Skynyrd Slated To Headline 2021 Concert for Legends

Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd are slated to headline the 2021 Concert for Legends this summer.

Presented by Ford, the concert will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The concert will kick off at 8 p.m. on August 9, bringing a close to the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

The Associated Press previously noted that members of the 2020 class and a special centennial class would also be enshrined this year. The class was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country superstar and legendary rockers will follow Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Kid Rock, Maroon 5, Imagine Dragons and other previous headlining artists, officials say.

Tickets, which range from $75 to $285, will go on sale Friday (May 7) at 10 a.m., according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Photo: Getty Images