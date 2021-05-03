Caitlyn Jenner Says Trans Girls Shouldn't Compete In Girls' Sports

Caitlyn Jenner has disappointed the trans community once again.

As several states consider legislation that would prohibit trans girls from participating in girls' sports, the former E! reality star, 71, is seemingly backing the movement. Jenner, who recently announced her plans to run for California governor, told TMZ that the issue is a "question of fairness." "That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school," she told the celebrity gossip outlet while out and about. "It just isn’t fair, and we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools."

Pressed for more details on her stance, particularly in the issue that forbidding trans girls from competing against other girls would be "delegitimizing their identity," Jenner had no elaborating remarks. "Have a good day," she concluded.

After the interview went viral, Jenner took to Twitter to address the controversy, writing, "I didn't expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand. It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools."

Idaho, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida have already established laws preventing transgender girls from playing on girls’ interscholastic sports teams.