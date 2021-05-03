Feedback

Emergency Crews Free Tennessee Toddler Stuck In Wooden Barrel

By Sarah Tate

May 3, 2021

A family visit to your grandparents' house typically involves a lot of talking, playing, and good food. Maybe even looking at some of the antiques and family heirlooms around the home. That's exactly how one family's trip to Sumner County started over the weekend; however, things took a turn when a toddler got stuck inside a wooden barrel.

Kelly Strubing and her family were visiting relatives on Saturday (May 3) when her 2-year-old son, Dorian, got trapped inside the antique after climbing inside, she told WKRN. She and her husband ended up taking the young boy to TriStar Portland where he was admitted into the emergency room.

After a series of X-rays pinpointed where Dorian's feet, knees and hips were, medical staff and emergency service crews from the Portland Fire Department and Sumner County EMS set to work cutting the barrel off using a power saw and screwdrivers. Once they made a hole big enough for his legs to go through, they were able to pull Dorian up and out of the barrel.

According to Strubing, Dorian was not injured during the incident. Since his trip to the emergency room, little Dorian seems to be doing well. In fact, while they were worried about it in the moment, the family is able to laugh at the situation. Strubing even got some of the crews to sign the barrel as a way to remember the toddler's first trip to the ER and offer encouragement for the future. Photos can be found at WKRN here.

"It was certainly nerve-wracking," Strubing said, "but now that he's safe we all are getting a good laugh from it."

Photo: Getty Images

