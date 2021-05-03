Get A COVID-19 Vaccine And Get $5 Off Your Cleveland Indians Ticket

Anyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 is eligible for a discount on tickets to Cleveland Indians games.

“The Indians are proud to offer $5 off regular priced Upper Box and Upper Reserved tickets to fans who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination,” the ticket offer reads. “This offer is only available online for series against the Cincinnati Reds May 7-9, Chicago Cubs May 11-12, and Minnesota Twins May 21-23.”

“Get your vaccine and remember to wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance and we can all help stop the spread of Covid-19,” officials said.

The offer also notes that there’s a limit of four discounted tickets per email address.

Gov. Mike DeWine shared the announcement Monday afternoon (May 3).