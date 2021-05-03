Feedback

Get A COVID-19 Vaccine And Get $5 Off Your Cleveland Indians Ticket

By Kelly Fisher

May 3, 2021

Anyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 is eligible for a discount on tickets to Cleveland Indians games.

“The Indians are proud to offer $5 off regular priced Upper Box and Upper Reserved tickets to fans who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination,” the ticket offer reads. “This offer is only available online for series against the Cincinnati Reds May 7-9, Chicago Cubs May 11-12, and Minnesota Twins May 21-23.”

“Get your vaccine and remember to wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance and we can all help stop the spread of Covid-19,” officials said.

The offer also notes that there’s a limit of four discounted tickets per email address.

Gov. Mike DeWine shared the announcement Monday afternoon (May 3).

The Indians have teamed up with the Cleveland Clinic to make sure proper health and safety guidelines are in place.

Officials announced 2021 policies at Progressive Field, including which masks are acceptable to wear, which bags are acceptable to bring into the stadium, and how to properly enter. Fans can check policies here.

The Ohio Department of Health has reported more than 1 million total cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, the latest data available.

Photo: Getty Images

