Here's What Julian Edelman Said About Possible Reunion With Tom Brady
By Jason Hall
May 3, 2021
Retired NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman said there's no truth to rumors about a possible reunion with longtime former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.
"Ain't going any where Bubs #foxboroforever," Edelman tweeted in response to former NFL punter and media personality Pat McAfee in relation to a recent discussion between the wide receiver and Brady on NFL Network.
Edelman, who announced his retirement last month, appeared alongside Brady and others on the NFL Network's virtual 'Draft-A-Thon' Thursday (April 29) night. During the broadcast, Brady seemingly joked about his longtime former New England Patriots teammate's retirement status.
Ain’t going any where Bubs #foxboroforever— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 2, 2021
"We know Julian didn’t retire. Let’s be honest," Brady said. "He’s just too scared to tell [Patriots head coach] Bill [Belichick] he wants to come to Tampa. I’ve been there."
Brady also compared Edelman's retirement decision to teammate Rob Gronkowski, who retired as a member of the Patriots in 2019 and cited injuries before coming out of retirement prior to the 2020 season and eventually joining the Brady during his first season in Tampa Bay, which coincided with a Super Bowl victory in February.
Edelman, who recently announced he will join the 'Inside the NFL' team as an on-air analyst as part of an overall deal with ViacomCBS, spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Patriots and ranks second in franchise history for career receptions (620), fourth in receiving yards (6,822) and ninth in receiving touchdowns (36.)
The 34-year-old was part of three Super Bowl teams, including the Patriots' most recent championship, which saw Edelman earn MVP honors in Super Bowl LIII.
Foxboro Forever pic.twitter.com/x3SDDPJoTX— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 12, 2021
During an appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast in January, Edelman said he's "not there yet" when asked about the recent retirement of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers.
“He had a great career. He had an unbelievable career,” Edelman said. “But, I don’t know, we’re not there yet."
Edelman endured a frustrating 11th NFL season in 2020, which was limited to just six games due to a knee injury that led to "precautionary" surgery in October. The Patriots struggled in his absence, having already lost Brady to free agency, as well as several other key contributors, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
“This whole year was so jacked up. It was so long, I just need to decompress for a little bit,” Edelman said via Pardon My Take. “I’m out in L.A. right now, taking my kid to school and picking her up, doing the kind of things you don’t get to do during the season, and I’m enjoying that right now.”
Edelman also provided an update on his recovery at the time of the previous interview, saying he was "getting there" and had plenty of time to reflect with an early offseason.
“It was a rough year when it came to just my physicality and how I felt,” Edelman said. “It’s tough, but this is the time where you sit and you self-reflect. You self-evaluate and you self-scout yourself through all last year. You’re really go in and try to develop a formula and try to develop a game plan for how you’re going to attack the offseason. That’s the process I’m in right now.”
The 34-year-old wide receiver was set to enter the final year of his contract with the Patriots next season, which carried a cap hit of more than $6.6 million.
Photo: Getty Images