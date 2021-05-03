Jana Kramer Feels 'Grateful' For Her Kids Amid Divorce From Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer is leaning on the love of her children during her divorce from Mike Caussin.

The One Tree Hill alum, 37, shared a heartfelt message about the importance of family on Saturday (May 1) and said she feels “grateful” for her two kids with the former NFL athlete, 5-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace, for adding “light” to her life.

"Sunshine is good for everyone," the country songbird captioned a sweet photo of her with her kids on Instagram. "I gotta be honest 2 weeks ago the sun was the last thing I wanted to see...but through grieving you start to see the light...even if it’s a dim light it’s still something I’m gonna be grateful for. But I’ll forever be grateful for these 2 and the forever light they add to my life.”