Jennifer Lopez Shares A 'Sweet' Duet With Her Mother At 'VAX Live' Concert

Jennifer Lopez and her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, shared a sweet moment together during the taping of Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

On Sunday (May 2), the pop titan, 51, took the stage to offer viewers a splashy set, which included a special performance of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline." Before going into the number, the newly-single star admitted that she "didn't even get to spend Christmas with my mom this year — first time in my whole life. We've been away too long, but she's here with me tonight and she is vaccinated."

"And when I was thinking about what song to sing tonight, I remembered the song she used to always sing to me when I was a baby," she continued. "So if you would indulge me, I'd love to sing that one tonight."

Rodríguez, 75, eventually joined her daughter on the stage, where she tweaked the lyrics to "Sweet Jennifer." "Okay, we're going to sing that. Let's do it like a lullaby. Sing it to them just like you used to sing it to me, okay?" the entertainer told her mom.

VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World was filmed at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, and will air across iHeartMedia radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app, as well as on YouTube and major networks including ABC, CBS and FOX on Saturday (May 8) at 8 p.m. ET.