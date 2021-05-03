Justin Bieber & BTS To Release New Collaboration: Report

Justin Bieber is reportedly linking up with BTS on a new joint.

According to Page Six, the Canadian pop star and the K-pop sensations will collide on a song rumored to release on a new edition of Bieber’s sixth studio album, Justice. “They are taking their time on it and going to make sure it is released right,” a source told the outlet, who went on to speculate that the yet-announced record “could be part of a deluxe release of Justice to keep the album on the charts.”

If these rumors prove true, it would be the latest re-release Justice has received since he unveiled the Triple Chucks Deluxe edition of the album. The latter drop featured six new joints including collabs with Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden, Quavo, DaBaby, and Tori Kelly.

The gossip also comes on the heels of BTS announcing their second English-language single, "Butter," premiering on May 21.

Although neither Bieber nor BTS has confirmed a collab, the “Peaches” crooner and pop group are have expressed being huge fans of each other's work in past interviews.

As Billboard broke down, BTS member Jungkook is especially a fan of the pop star, who has been cited as one of the boy band’s musical inspirations.

Bieber went on to return the love in 2020 when he praised their debut English track “Dynamite.”

“If anyone knows how to make history, it’s BTS,” Bieber said in a voiceover segment on E! News. “The K-pop group has been shattering records across the global music industry. From ringing in the new year in Times Square to Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, they performed in Grand Central Station for The Tonight Show and wowed at this year’s virtual VMAs.”

Photo: Getty Images