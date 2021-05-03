Miami Man Killed After Boat StrikesDuring Boating Hit-And-Run

A man was killed over the weekend after a 37-foot boat struck the jet ski he was riding on the water, NBC Miami reported.

The incident happened around 2:19 p.m. Saturday (May 1) near the Rickenbacker Marina. The victim killed in the boating hit-and-run was identified as 26-year-old Alcides Valdez of Miami, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Officials said Valdez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries. Blunt force head trauma was listed as the cause of death, a medical examiner report said.

Authorities said 10 to 15 people were on board the boat at the time of the accident. Officials are looking for the person who was driving the vessel that day. The boat should have damage, like paint or transfer markings, on its right side, they added.

Officials are also offering an award up to $5,000 to anyone with information leading to the suspect's arrest.

