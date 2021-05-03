Feedback

Miami Man Killed After Boat StrikesDuring Boating Hit-And-Run

By Zuri Anderson

May 3, 2021

A man was killed over the weekend after a 37-foot boat struck the jet ski he was riding on the water, NBC Miami reported.

The incident happened around 2:19 p.m. Saturday (May 1) near the Rickenbacker Marina. The victim killed in the boating hit-and-run was identified as 26-year-old Alcides Valdez of Miami, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Officials said Valdez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries. Blunt force head trauma was listed as the cause of death, a medical examiner report said.

Authorities said 10 to 15 people were on board the boat at the time of the accident. Officials are looking for the person who was driving the vessel that day. The boat should have damage, like paint or transfer markings, on its right side, they added.

Officials are also offering an award up to $5,000 to anyone with information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Earlier this year, a tourist died after they got stuck in a window at a Florida Keys resort. Another person died after they jumped from a hotel balcony with a failed parachute.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Miami Man Killed After Boat StrikesDuring Boating Hit-And-Run

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.