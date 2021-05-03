Michigan Lawmaker Arrested After Rollover Drunk-Driving Crash

Michigan Rep. Bryan Posthumus issued an apologetic statement after his drunk-driving arrest.

It happened in western Michigan, where the first-term lawmaker, R-Cannon Twp., departed his Oakfield Township farm, drifted, collided with a mailbox and crashed his Jeep in a rollover accident, the Associated Press reported Sunday (May 2). No one was hurt.

The representative's blood alcohol level was .13%, above the .08% legal limit, he said in a press release addressing the single-vehicle, single-occupant crash. He shared it to his Facebook page on Saturday (May 1).

Posthumus, 36, was treated at a local hospital and booked into the Kent County Correctional Facility on Friday (April 30). He has since been released, booking information shows.

“I am deeply disappointed in myself for putting other people in jeopardy by driving while intoxicated,” Posthumus said in a statement. “There is no excuse for what happened, and I take full and complete responsibility for my actions.”

“It is clear to me that I have a drinking problem, and I need help," he continued. "I am going to immediately begin attending alcoholics anonymous meetings and make AA an important part of my life. I am grateful that no one else was injured because of my mistake. I will work very hard to regain the trust, respect, and support of my loved ones, my fellow state representatives, and the wonderful citizens in my district. I never again want to embarrass myself or others through my actions.”

Posthumus is the second Michigan lawmaker to be arrested for drunk driving within the month.

On April 6, Rep. Jewell Jones reportedly resisted arrest and threatened to call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to report the officers who arrested him.