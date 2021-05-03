NSFW-ish Study Places Texas City Near The Top For Naked Gardening

If you're looking for a place to work on your full body suntan while planting sunflowers, Austin just might be the place for you.

The lawn care and landscaping website LawnStarter released its 2021 list of best cities for gardening in the buff ahead of World Naked Gardening Day on May 1, which is apparently a thing.

"Why? Not all U.S. cities allow naturists and nudists to tend to their flowers and vegetables in the flesh. So, where can you bare your green thumb (and the rest of your body) outdoors on May 1 (or any other day) — without getting snagged by thorny legal issues?" the site says.

The site compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. based on nine metrics, including "share of the nudist population, local legality of nudity, gardener-friendliness, and whether it’s likely to be sunny and warm on May 1."

Miami came in as #1 while Austin was #2.

Texas isn't exactly known as the most nude friendly state, but Austin has been keeping it weird with Hippie Hollow, the only clothing-optional public park in the state. Austin embracing its au naturale side is what helped bump the city near the top of the list.

Know the local laws before you walk outside in nothing but gardening gloves. San Antonio was #94 on the list because channeling your inner Adam and Eve while in your own garden of eden can lead to public lewdness, indecent exposure, or disturbing the peace charges.

Photo: Getty Images