Oklahoma City's First Dog Friendly Bar Is Now Open

Oklahoma City pet lovers now have a place to get a drink with man's best friend.

Solo's Park & Pub opened its doors on Monday, May 3, at the Chisholm Park development on 13230 Pawnee Drive. It's a 1-acre off-leash dog park with an indoor restaurant and bar. The restaurant space is humans only, but leashed dogs are welcomed on the patio. There will also be separate small dog and big dog areas in the park.

The restaurant will serve burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and salads, and have craft cocktails with names like "That's So Fetch" and "Bird Dog Smash." A portion of this week's sales will go to the Country Roads Animal Rescue.

Humans without four-legged friends can stop for a bite to eat, but owner Julianne Thomas wanted to build a placed so people can have quality time with their pets.

“Two years ago, our five-year-old dog, Solo, unexpectedly passed away. His death was an unfortunate reminder that life is short, and we should be spending as much time as possible with loved ones — dogs included. Dogs are family, and our goal with the concept is to bring Oklahoma City families together in a way that’s never been possible before," she told KFOR.