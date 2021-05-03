PHOTOS: Hot Air Balloon Makes 'Unexpected Landing' In Phoenix

If heights or flying scares you, this story definitely isn't for you.

A hot air balloon had to make an "unexpected landing" on Sunday in North Phoenix which resulted in some injuries, reported FOX 10 Phoenix.

The Daisy Mountain Fire Department said that the unexpected landing took place on Sunday, May 2nd near 19th Avenue and Joy Ranch Road.

The massive balloon was carrying 18 people at the time of the landing.

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries as a result of the landing.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical posted photos of the landing on Twitter. The department wrote:

"One person was transported with minor injuries after a hot air balloon carrying 18 people made an unexpected landing this morning near 18th Ave and Joy Ranch Rd. The cause is unknown at this time."

See the photos posted by the fire department below: