Twitter Goes Crazy For Couple On Date At Arizona Diamonbacks Game
By Ginny Reese
May 3, 2021
One Youtuber took to Twitter to check on the status of his friend's date at the Arizona Diamondbacks game and the sequence of events that came after definitely did not disappoint.
Connor Buckley, who is better known as BuckArmy, Tweeted at the Arizona Diamondbacks explaining that his friend was on his second date at the game and asked if the camera could zoom in on the couple so he could see how it was going.
He tweeted, "Hey @Dbacks my roommate is on a date 6 rows above home plate. Any chance we could tell the camera man to zoom out a bit so I can see how it's going???"
Hey @Dbacks my roommate is on a date 6 rows above home plate. Any chance we could tell the camera man to zoom out a bit so I can see how it’s going???— BuckArmy (@BuckArmy) May 2, 2021
The Diamondbacks did not disappoint. They replied to the tweet saying, "What's he wearing? Now we're curious..."
They went on a search for the couple after getting a description of their outfits, but they were nowhere to be found. That is until they looked a little to the right. The couple was just over near third base.
May 2, 2021
That's when the team gave updates about the date.
Body language looks good - they seem comfortable. They just laughed too. Stay tuned for more...— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 2, 2021
After many, many more updates, the cute couple found out what was going on. "We're in trouble," Buckley tweeted.
We’re in trouble 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hm0tTTWtlu— BuckArmy (@BuckArmy) May 2, 2021
That didn't stop the D-backs from ending strong, however. The couple was cast on the big screen for the whole stadium to see.
Now the only question left is... will there be a third date?
You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/TRjmUf323z— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 2, 2021
See the full twitter conversation here.
Photo: Getty Images