Twitter Goes Crazy For Couple On Date At Arizona Diamonbacks Game

One Youtuber took to Twitter to check on the status of his friend's date at the Arizona Diamondbacks game and the sequence of events that came after definitely did not disappoint.

Connor Buckley, who is better known as BuckArmy, Tweeted at the Arizona Diamondbacks explaining that his friend was on his second date at the game and asked if the camera could zoom in on the couple so he could see how it was going.

He tweeted, "Hey @Dbacks my roommate is on a date 6 rows above home plate. Any chance we could tell the camera man to zoom out a bit so I can see how it's going???"