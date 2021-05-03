Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considered a "distraction" by the rest of the Royal Family, according to Russel Myers, the editor of The Mirror. Myers believes the royals will continue to publicly ignore the fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a recent interview, Myers claims the interview "went down like a lead balloon" for the House of Windsor. “As far as Harry and Meghan are concerned, I think they will be left to sort things out on their own," he shared. “They’ve been a distraction for the most part for the family. There will be quite a lot of dissatisfaction within the camp, and it remains to be seen whether they will be brought back in.”

Though Harry recently reunited with his family at Prince Philip's funeral, Myers believes the prince returned to the U.K. with “his tail between his legs” because of the drama surrounding his comments about royal life. “Certainly, I’m sure that Harry was a bit sheepish seeing the rest of his family,” he added.

As for the rest of the royal family, particularly Prince Charles and Prince William, they are believed to be "united in trying to get back to business,” according to Myers. Though Charles and William may want to return to business as usual, there's no denying the public has had a strong reaction to many of the claims made by Harry and Meghan.

Anna Pasternak, author of Princess in Love and The Real Wallis Simpson: A New History of the American Divorcee Who Became the Duchess of Windsor, believes William and Charles will not be able to return to normal. "I’m not 100% sure that we will see Charles ascend to the throne," Pasternak told Vanity Fair "The Sussexes have sparked something so fundamentally incendiary in this country that it is changing the face of Britain, and I think the monarchy as an archaic institution may well topple."

One of the ways Pasternak believes Harry and Meghan's critiques of The Firm could lead to lasting changes within the institution is in the line of succession. "It may be that there is such a groundswell of public opinion against [Prince Charles] that it’s deemed by the firm preferable for William to ascend then because he’s younger, more relatable," she said.

While Myers disagrees with Pasternak that the monarchy could topple, he does share in her belief that William will ultimately be the one to make a difference rather than his father. Myers suspects the monarchy will "enter a new dawn” when William ascends the throne. “I don’t think it’s the last straw for the monarchy. I think it’s an evolution rather than a revolution,” he added.

