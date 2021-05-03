The Flaming Lips Announce 2021-2022 'American Head' World Tour
By Katrina Nattress
May 3, 2021
The Flaming Lips are hitting the road to celebrate their latest album American Head. On Monday (May 3), the band announced international tour dates that begin this August and don't end until July 2022. Wayne Coyne and company plan to hit North America and the UK on their trek, and though there's been no mention of space bubbles for the shows the Lips are bound to make sure everything is safe and comfortable for concert goers.
In addition to the tour dates, the band also revealed a special vinyl re-issue of The Soft Bulletin Companion for the June 12, 2021 Record Store Day drop. The collection of rarities was originally released as a promo CD to correspond with the Lips' 1999 album The Soft Bulletin. It consisted of unreleased material, outtakes, early mixes, B-sides, international bonus tracks, and stereo versions of songs from Zaireeka. The Soft Bulletin Companion will be pressed on double silver vinyl and limited to 16,000 copies, with a wider release to follow later this year.
See the Lips' tour announcement and full list of dates below.
JUST ANNOUNCED: The Flaming Lips 'American Head American Tour 2021-22'!— The Flaming Lips (@theflaminglips) May 3, 2021
Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, May 7th, 10am local time. https://t.co/FSRauJ58Kj for ticket links and more info. pic.twitter.com/2czAGTW9dO
The Flaming Lips American Head Tour Dates
August 20th, 2021 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre
August 21st, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
November 7th, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
November 8th, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
November 9th, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
November 11th, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage A&E
November 12th, 2021 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater
November 13th, 2021 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theater
November 15th, 2021 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
November 16th, 2021 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
November 18th, 2021 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
November 20th, 2021 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater
March 27th, 2022 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
March 28th, 2022 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
March 29th, 2022 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
March 31st, 2022 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
April 1st, 2022 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
April 2nd, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
April 4th, 2022 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
April 5th, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center
April 6th, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
April 8th, 2022 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
April 9th, 2022 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
April 25th, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
April 28th, 2022 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
April 29th, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
April 30th, 2022 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
May 2nd, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 3rd, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
May 4th, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
May 6th, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
May 7th, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
May 9th, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
May 25th, 2022 – Leeks, UK @ Stylus
May 26th, 2022 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
May 30th, 2022 – Aylesbury, UK @ Waterside Theatre
June 1st, 2022 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion
June 2nd, 2022 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
July 22nd, 2022 – Galway, IRE @ Galway Int’l Arts Festival
