The Flaming Lips Announce 2021-2022 'American Head' World Tour

By Katrina Nattress

May 3, 2021

The Flaming Lips are hitting the road to celebrate their latest album American Head. On Monday (May 3), the band announced international tour dates that begin this August and don't end until July 2022. Wayne Coyne and company plan to hit North America and the UK on their trek, and though there's been no mention of space bubbles for the shows the Lips are bound to make sure everything is safe and comfortable for concert goers.

In addition to the tour dates, the band also revealed a special vinyl re-issue of The Soft Bulletin Companion for the June 12, 2021 Record Store Day drop. The collection of rarities was originally released as a promo CD to correspond with the Lips' 1999 album The Soft Bulletin. It consisted of unreleased material, outtakes, early mixes, B-sides, international bonus tracks, and stereo versions of songs from Zaireeka. The Soft Bulletin Companion will be pressed on double silver vinyl and limited to 16,000 copies, with a wider release to follow later this year.

See the Lips' tour announcement and full list of dates below.

The Flaming Lips American Head Tour Dates

August 20th, 2021 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre

August 21st, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

November 7th, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

November 8th, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 9th, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 11th, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage A&E

November 12th, 2021 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater

November 13th, 2021 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theater

November 15th, 2021 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

November 16th, 2021 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

November 18th, 2021 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

November 20th, 2021 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theater

March 27th, 2022 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

March 28th, 2022 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

March 29th, 2022 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

March 31st, 2022 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

April 1st, 2022 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

April 2nd, 2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

April 4th, 2022 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

April 5th, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH @ ICON Music Center

April 6th, 2022 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

April 8th, 2022 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

April 9th, 2022 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

April 25th, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 28th, 2022 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

April 29th, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

April 30th, 2022 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

May 2nd, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 3rd, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 4th, 2022 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

May 6th, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

May 7th, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

May 9th, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

May 25th, 2022 – Leeks, UK @ Stylus

May 26th, 2022 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

May 30th, 2022 – Aylesbury, UK @ Waterside Theatre

June 1st, 2022 – Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion

June 2nd, 2022 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

July 22nd, 2022 – Galway, IRE @ Galway Int’l Arts Festival

Photo: Getty Images

