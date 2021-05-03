The Flaming Lips Announce 2021-2022 'American Head' World Tour

The Flaming Lips are hitting the road to celebrate their latest album American Head. On Monday (May 3), the band announced international tour dates that begin this August and don't end until July 2022. Wayne Coyne and company plan to hit North America and the UK on their trek, and though there's been no mention of space bubbles for the shows the Lips are bound to make sure everything is safe and comfortable for concert goers.

In addition to the tour dates, the band also revealed a special vinyl re-issue of The Soft Bulletin Companion for the June 12, 2021 Record Store Day drop. The collection of rarities was originally released as a promo CD to correspond with the Lips' 1999 album The Soft Bulletin. It consisted of unreleased material, outtakes, early mixes, B-sides, international bonus tracks, and stereo versions of songs from Zaireeka. The Soft Bulletin Companion will be pressed on double silver vinyl and limited to 16,000 copies, with a wider release to follow later this year.

See the Lips' tour announcement and full list of dates below.