TPAC Announces New Season, Includes Several Broadway Favorites

After the pandemic caused an extended closure and halt of live productions, the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) announced on Monday (May 3) its highly-anticipated 2021-2022 season, Fox 17 reports.

"All of us at TPAC are grateful for the tremendous support the organization has received from our loyal season ticket holders, patrons, and arts lovers across Tennessee during this unprecedented intermission," said Jennifer Turner, TPA president and CEO. "Thanks to this vibrant arts community that TPAC calls home, we were able to provide innovative virtual programming during the pandemic and prepare for the safe return to the joy and healing power of live theater."

Starting with Tony Award winner The Band's Visit in October, the new lineup includes several Broadway favorites like Disney's The Lion King, Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls, and The Prom, which recently had its own film adaptation on Netflix.

Check out the full season on TPAC's website here or in the video below.