Why May 3rd Matters In Rock History
By Dave Basner
May 3, 2021
It’s May 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:
In 1984, the vintage line-up of Blackmore, Gillan, Glover, Lord and Paice reunited as Deep Purple.
In 1980, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band were on top of the chart, starting a six-week run at number one with their record, Against the Wind.
In 2006, Godsmack topped the album charts with their fourth effort, the aptly titled IV.
In 1975, Chicago started a two-week run at number one on the album charts with ChicagoVIII. It marked their third number one.
And that’s what happened today in rock history.
Photo: Getty
(H/T: This Day in Music)