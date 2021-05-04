Armed Intruder Attempts To Drive Through CIA Main Entrance

An armed intruder who attempted to drive into CIA headquarters on Monday was shot by FBI agents following an hourslong standoff, according to officials.

Two law enforcement officers told NBC News the man tried to drive into the facility without access at around 6:00 p.m. on Monday (April 3), but was stopped by armed guards who operate a series of gates blocking off the private building's entrance.

The officials said CIA security officers made numerous attempts to negotiate with the man as he repeatedly refused to move and decided they would push the car out of the way if he continued his refusal.

Shortly after, the man exited his vehicle and brandished a gun before FBI agents shot him in retaliation. One of the officials told NBC News that the man said he had explosives on him, but law enforcement officials have not confirmed whether that was true as of Tuesday (April 4) morning.

The two officials told NBC News that the suspect is mentally disturbed and has made numerous attempts to gain access into the CIA campus previously. Officials have not released the identity of the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries experienced in the shooting, the extent of which are unknown.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” the CIA said in a statement released to NBC News.

A CIA spokeswoman said the bureau was "addressing a security situation just outside the secure perimeter of CIA Headquarters by our main gate. Our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved.”

An NBC News reporter at the scene on Monday said there was a "significant amount of police activity around the security gates of the headquarters complex," which is located in Langley, Virginia, a suburban area outside Washington, D.C.

The CIA buildings are set far back from the gates where the incident occurred. Security at and outside the CIA building is on high alert amid past incidents involving employees being targeted.

In 1993, a Pakistani national, Mir Aimal Kasi, also known as Mir Aimal Kansi, killed two CIA employees in their cars and wounded three others while the victims were waiting at a stoplight near the building's main entrance.

Kasi fled the scene and was at large until his arrest in 1997, which led to a sentencing to death in February 1998 and execution in 2002.

Last month, a U.S. Capitol police officer was killed and another injured after a driver deliberately rammed a car into the north barricade outside the United States Capitol in Washington D.C.

Photo: Getty Images