At Least 1 Dead After Severe Storms Roll Through Middle Tennessee

Severe storms passed through Middle Tennessee Tuesday morning (May 4), damaging several structures and leaving thousands without power. According to WKRN, at least one person died as a result of the storms.

Weakley County Emergency Management Director Ray Wiggington said a woman in her 40s was killed when a falling tree damaged at least six mobile homes around 4 a.m. when a powerful wind storm with "hurricane force winds" hit the area of Green Field Highway 54 and Summers Road. According to police, the woman, whose identity has not been released, was sleeping in her bed at the time of the storms when the tree fell into her bedroom.

Severe weather threats are expected throughout Tuesday, according to WKRN, with rounds of storms expected around 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. While no tornado watch has been issued, meteorologists said it is possible the heavy rain, hail, and strong winds could lead to a tornado and flash flooding around the area.

The storms struck Middle Tennessee one year after a derecho cut a path through the state on May 3, 2020, with the thunderstorms and straight-line winds left a trail of destruction and power outages. The National Weather Service recorded the winds peaking at 71 mph in Nashville.

Photo: Getty Images