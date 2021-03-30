Nashville Prepares For Another Round Of Storms, Potential Flash Flooding

After a weekend of heavy rains and severe flooding, Middle Tennessee is about to be hit with even more storms. According to FOX 17, thunderstorms are expected to move into the state overnight Tuesday (March 30) and bring up to 2 more inches of rain. A flash flood watch has been issued for the mid-state from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Thursday.

While news that more rain is expected to fall on an already flooded state, FOX 17 said the storms are expected to be less severe than what was experience over the weekend. Meteorologist Katy Morgan said, however, there is a potential for strong wind gusts or even a tornado, mainly in West Tennessee, but no warnings have been issued.

More than 7 inches of rain fell over the weekend in Nashville, making it the second-largest two-day rainfall total in the city's history, following the major flood in May 2010. The rains brought severe flooding across the mid-state and even caused a mudslide to trap residents in an apartment in Antioch. News Channel 5 reports that at least six people are confirmed dead following the flooding: four in Davidson County, one in Cheatham County, and one in Hawkins County.

