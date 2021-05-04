At Least 23 Killed, Dozens Injured In Mexico City Subway Overpass Collapse

At least 23 people, including children, were killed and dozens injured a collapse of an overpass carrying a subway train in Mexico City late Monday (May 3) night.

CNN reports four bodies of the casualties remain trapped inside carriages that crashed to the streets below and at least 79 others have hospitalized in relation to the incident.

The train was traveling on the city's newest Line 12 -- also known as the Golden Line -- when part of the elevated transit system collapsed onto street traffic below, Mexico's Secretariat of Risk Management and Civil Protection confirmed to CNN.

Mexico's foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, referred to the crash as "the most terrible accident we've ever had in the public transport system.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the city will conduct an investigation led by the attorney general, as well as "an international company certified in metros and structural matters to conduct an external technician investigation."

CNN reports the collapse took place at around 10:25 p.m. local time in the area near Oivos Station, Mexico City's Interior Minister Alfonso Suarez Del Real confirmed.

Rescue efforts were temporarily suspended on Monday night amid concerns over the stability of the subway car, which was dangling over the road at the time of the pause.

Mayor Sheinbaum also confirmed one passenger was trapped in a vehicle underneath the rubble, but survived and was successfully freed by first responders.

Mexico City's metro system is among the busiest public transportation systems in the world. Line 12, which is where the accident took place, was initially opened in 2012.

