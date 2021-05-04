Guy Uses Gun To Beat Man, Accidentally Kills Relative When Gun Discharges

A man in Houston, Texas, died over the weekend after his family member accidentally shot him.

An argument escalated into a fight between two groups of people around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, at Micheladas La Barra in Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Department.

One customer started beating another person in the head with a semi-automatic pistol, Telemundo Houston reported. The gun accidentally discharged and hit 24-year-old Luis Rivera, who died at the scene. Rivera and the suspect are related, according to authorities.

There were around seven or eight people at the bar during the shooting, but most of them fled once sheriff's deputies arrived.

The suspect took off in a 2009 silver Chevrolet Malibu with the Texas license plate JLX-3508. Investigators believe the man fled south towards Laredo.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts are asked to contact the sheriff's office homicide unit at 713-274-9100.

