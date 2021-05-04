Feedback

EPA Called To Investigate Strange Smell In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

May 5, 2021

The Environmental Protection Agency has called in experts to investigate the air quality near Catawba, South Carolina, and a strange smell that seems to be permeating the air. New-Indy Containerboard, a manufacturer and supplier of corrugated boxes, has a plant in Catawba that local leaders and residents believe is responsible for the "rotten" odor that many have experienced.

According to WCNC, the EPA believes the odor could be hydrogen sulfide, a chemical compound that is emitted from several sources, including paper mills.

"It's unlike anything you've ever smelled or seen or heard of," said Courtney Beltz. "It's just crazy."

Beltz helps run a residential Facebook group following the investigation, called "Concerned NC & SC Residents." According to her, the strong odor coming from the plant about five miles from her house affects her children, giving them headaches and nosebleeds.

The EPA recently used a mobile air monitoring unit to measure the hydrogen sulfide levels, and on Monday (May 3) allowed the plant to restart its steam stripper, which the agency believes will reduce the odors coming from the plant.

"We're hoping that we're onto something and that we can see some resolution to this sooner than later," said Beltz.

Photo: Getty Images

