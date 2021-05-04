Fiesta Is Back On And Released Its June Schedule

It's official! Fiesta is back for 2021.

Fiesta organizers release the official schedule on Tuesday, and the city-wide celebration will run from June 17 to 27.

“We are so excited to have Fiesta 2021. The Fiesta Commission’s priority has always been the health and safety of all Fiesta guests. Working with health expert, Dr. Marty Makary, and based on the current and projected scientific data, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, the City of San Antonio and Metro Health have determined that Fiesta 2021 can occur safely," Fiesta San Antonio Commission President Walter Serna said in a statement.

Nearly 50 of the 115+ events will be back this year, but some Fiesta's marquee events will be missing. As of now, the Oyster Bake at St. Mary's University remains canceled and the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades will be changed to a porch parade.

Fiesta favorites the Texas Cavaliers River Parade and NIOSA (A Night In Old San Antonio) are still a go.

Each Fiesta event will have their own COVID-19 protocol, but participating organizations are asked to follow CDC and city health guidelines. Most events will likely require face masks and social distancing.

The official event calendar can be found here.

Photo: Betsy Newman Photography / Fiesta San Antonio