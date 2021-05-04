Inslee: Indoor, Outdoor Spaces Can Boost Capacity, But There's A Catch

With counties in Washington state preparing for tighter restrictions, Gov. Jay Inslee announced changes to boost capacity at major events, according to KOMO.

The governor said religious services, and outdoor and indoor spectator events can boost their capacity to 50% if they have "vaccinated" seating sections. This would apply for graduations and sporting events, as well, reporters said.

Many counties are preparing to drop back into Phase 2 of the Health Washington reopening plan, meaning indoor spaces will have their capacity cut to 25%. Outdoor spaces can have a maximum of 200 people at this level.

Unvaccinated sections will still be permitted at these spaces, Inslee clarified. Your vaccine card or a photo of it are acceptable proofs of vaccination, his office said. If you're sitting in vaccinated sections, you must still wear a mask except while eating or drinking. Social distancing will not be required. "Children between 2-15 can sit in the vaccinated section, but only if they test negative within 72 hours of the event," KOMO wrote.