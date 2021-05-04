It's looking like it's going to be a Cole Summer.

On Tuesday (May 4), J. Cole finally announced the release date for his highly anticipated LP, The Off-Season.

"My new album The Off-Season available 5/14," the North Carolina rapper captioned the album's cover art on social media. "Just know this was years in the making."

Cole's announcement came days after he teased the project's arrival on social media, sharing a cryptic message via Instagram Story that read “Just rode through the city to The Off-Season. Dawg… Too excited.”

As fans know, The Off-Season was initially announced in late December 2020 when Cole shared what appeared to a list of upcoming projects under "The Fall Off Era." At the top of the list were Features and ROTD3 — both titles were crossed out seemingly due to the fact that Cole accomplished each: releasing Revenge of the Dreamers III in July 2019 and completing his 2019 features run. Next on the list was The Off-Season, followed by It’s A Boy and, finally, The Fall Off.

”I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram…” Cole captioned the post.