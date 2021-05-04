Lauren Alaina Breaks Silence On 'Addict' Ex-Boyfriend In Emotional Message

Lauren Alaina has broken her silence about one of the hurtful relationships of her past.

Weeks ago, the “Getting Over Him” star took to social media with a cryptic message expressing the heartbreak she experienced in 2019 when she learned her ex was unfaithful to her with other women.

Then, last night (May 3), the 26-year-old took to Instagram to share her story of dating an “addict” and how that relationship prompted her to seek help for her mental health.

“I have been spending a lot of time in the last few weeks praying, thinking and hoping for the right words to come out,” Alaina shared in the spirit of May being Mental Health Awareness Month. “I want to use my platform as a light in the world to help myself and others to love themselves fully and love others fully. I believe in truth. I also believe in forgiveness. I went through a personal experience that truly stopped me in my tracks. It was very public, and it was very hurtful.”

The “Getting Good” country star revealed that she’d sought therapy because of the experience, and explained that she “needed to get my feet back on the ground before I could feel ready to finally speak up for myself.”