Feedback

Lauren Alaina Breaks Silence On 'Addict' Ex-Boyfriend In Emotional Message

By Regina Star

May 4, 2021

Lauren Alaina has broken her silence about one of the hurtful relationships of her past.

Weeks ago, the “Getting Over Him” star took to social media with a cryptic message expressing the heartbreak she experienced in 2019 when she learned her ex was unfaithful to her with other women.

Then, last night (May 3), the 26-year-old took to Instagram to share her story of dating an “addict” and how that relationship prompted her to seek help for her mental health.

“I have been spending a lot of time in the last few weeks praying, thinking and hoping for the right words to come out,” Alaina shared in the spirit of May being Mental Health Awareness Month. “I want to use my platform as a light in the world to help myself and others to love themselves fully and love others fully. I believe in truth. I also believe in forgiveness. I went through a personal experience that truly stopped me in my tracks. It was very public, and it was very hurtful.”

The “Getting Good” country star revealed that she’d sought therapy because of the experience, and explained that she “needed to get my feet back on the ground before I could feel ready to finally speak up for myself.”

Finding commonality among the numerous women who confided in her stories of their own, Alaina added: “I am posting this for us. I want you to know that I believe you. I see you. I pray for you. I know what you went through. I went through it too.”

“Being in a relationship with an addict is scary, deceitful and hard to manage,” she added, and acknowledged those who are also going through the same situation but may not have “access to tools” to help them.

Realizing this, Alaina revealed she’s pledged a donation to Mental Health America “to hopefully move the needle for people out there who need their own healing.”

SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. For assistance, dial 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Photo: Getty Images

Lauren Alaina

Chat About Lauren Alaina Breaks Silence On 'Addict' Ex-Boyfriend In Emotional Message

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.