Prince Harry's relationship with his fellow royals may remain "extremely frosty" following their recent reunion at Prince Philip's funeral, but the Duke of Sussex received a warm welcome during his first public appearance back in the States. Harry delivered an impassioned speech at the taping of VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World in Los Angeles over the weekend. When he walked out on stage. he was greeted by a standing ovation from the crowd.

"We are at a defining moment in the global fight against COVID-19," Harry began his speech. "Tonight is a celebration of each of you here, the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and the millions of frontline heroes around the world."

"You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all. You served and sacrificed, put yourselves in harm's way and with bravery knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible depth of gratitude, thank you," he continued. "But we're also coming together because this pandemic cannot end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity. The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere. We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world."