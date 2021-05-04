Thousands Of Fish Mysteriously Turn Up Dead In Coconut Grove
By Zuri Anderson
May 4, 2021
Residents in a South Florida neighborhood said they're heartbroken and confused over thousands of koi fish turning up dead, according to Local 10.
Reporters said this incident has been happening over several weeks in the same Coconut Grove neighborhood, and neighbors are demanding answers.
What makes the situation stranger is that oxygen levels were normal in these ponds, and there are no reports of mosquito infestations, either, according to Jen Wheeler. Wheeler is the owner of Pond Doctors, which services fish ponds all over South Florida.
"To have them suddenly pass away for some unknown reason is really scary because you also start to think what else is this affecting," she told reporters. "Other than the fish that we are in love with."
As Wheeler noted, these pricy koi fish weren't the only ones mysteriously dying. Reporters said birds, plants, and even mammals have been turning up dead in the same neighborhood.
So far, the common denominator that all the ponds source their water from wells connected to the aquifer, Local 10 learned. "We’re still trying to figure out what’s in the groundwater and what is causing it," Wheeler said.
Photo: Getty Images