Thousands Of Fish Mysteriously Turn Up Dead In Coconut Grove

Residents in a South Florida neighborhood said they're heartbroken and confused over thousands of koi fish turning up dead, according to Local 10.

Reporters said this incident has been happening over several weeks in the same Coconut Grove neighborhood, and neighbors are demanding answers.

What makes the situation stranger is that oxygen levels were normal in these ponds, and there are no reports of mosquito infestations, either, according to Jen Wheeler. Wheeler is the owner of Pond Doctors, which services fish ponds all over South Florida.

"To have them suddenly pass away for some unknown reason is really scary because you also start to think what else is this affecting," she told reporters. "Other than the fish that we are in love with."