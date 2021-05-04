Viral Photo Shows Maskless University Students Partying In Oregon

A viral photo caught maskless University of Oregon (UO) students shoulder-to-shoulder at a large gathering on Saturday (May 1), according to KATU.

"It got bigger and bigger, and I looked out the window and thought 'wow that's a lot of people, I should take picture of that,'" Mojo Hill said, who lives nearby. He also snapped a picture of the scene and shared it with reporters.

KATU said the gathering happened at a residence on East 15th Avenue in Eugene during the first weekend after Lane County moved into the "extreme risk" COVID-19 level. Outdoor gatherings of more than six people are prohibited at this level.