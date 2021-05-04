Viral Photo Shows Maskless University Students Partying In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
May 4, 2021
A viral photo caught maskless University of Oregon (UO) students shoulder-to-shoulder at a large gathering on Saturday (May 1), according to KATU.
"It got bigger and bigger, and I looked out the window and thought 'wow that's a lot of people, I should take picture of that,'" Mojo Hill said, who lives nearby. He also snapped a picture of the scene and shared it with reporters.
KATU said the gathering happened at a residence on East 15th Avenue in Eugene during the first weekend after Lane County moved into the "extreme risk" COVID-19 level. Outdoor gatherings of more than six people are prohibited at this level.
Lane County Public Health also claims gatherings are the biggest drivers of COVID-19 cases in the area, especially in 20- to 29-year-old age group.
UO's office of student conduct and community standards are investigating the incident. The university also tweeted a statement on the matter Monday (May 3):
"We are disappointed to see the photo of large gathering of young people at what appears to be an off-campus party involving UO students from over the weekend."
"The university has worked very hard to educate students about the serious COVID-19 health risks of gathering in groups without masks. This behavior is not representative of the majority of UO students, who we have seen work diligently to follow health guidelines."
"The UO is limited in the actions it can take with individuals who live in private homes. However, the office of student conduct and community standards is investigating complaints involving this photo, and will take any necessary appropriate actions."
