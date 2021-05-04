Woman Accused Of Attacking Flight Attendant During Flight From Miami

A woman was taken into custody Sunday after reports said she attacked a flight attendant during a flight from Miami to New York, according to NBC Miami.

The incident went down mid-flight on an American Airlines plane. Officials claim 28-year-old Chenasia Campbell struck a flight attendant several times and even knocked her to the ground.

A criminal complaint said Campbell followed one of the flight attendants to the crew area of the plane and started yelling at them, claiming they didn't pick up her garbage. A second flight attendant tried to intervene in the dispute, but Campbell punched the second attendant and pulled her hair, the complaint added.

Reports said the flight attendant suffered bruises to her forehead and leg, scrapes to her arm and cheek, swollen hands from defending herself, and a strained neck as a result of being pulled to the floor by the suspect.

"Campbell then briefly walked away but returned and approached the second flight attendant in the crew area and began yelling obscenities," reporters learned from the complaint. "Campbell then stated 'cops aren’t going to do anything to me,' and then punched the flight attendant again, according to the complaint.

An off-duty police officer aboard the flight reportedly intervened and placed Campbell in hand restraints for the rest of the flight. The suspect was taken into custody when the plane landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

