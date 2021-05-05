5 Cinco De Mayo Deals In The Phoenix Area

It's Cinco de Mayo! There's no better excuse for a mid-week celebration complete with tacos, margaritas, and mariachi music.

If you want to get in on the action, there are many places around the Phoenix area offering deals for the big day.

Here are five Cinco de Mayo deals in the Phoenix area:

BAR1

Bar1 is offering fresh Hornitos margaritas, with lime juice, lemon juice, and Triple Sec for only $8.

BLANCO TACOS + TEQUILA

There will be a celebration with mariachi music and happy hour specials from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be discounts on tacos, small bites, beer, wine, and cocktails.

CHIN UP

This shop will have special Cinco de Mayo donuts complete with nacho cheese, mango Tajin, jalapeno, and elote.

GHOST RANCH

You can grab a la carte tacos for only $2 each and drinks that range from $4 to $5. The drink specials include a special Ghost Ranch margarita.

GUACSTAR

You can get $5 margaritas from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. there will also be $6 signature drinks, special appetizers, and a performance by a DJ from 3 p.m. to close.

Photo: Getty Images