Boater Arrested In Hit-And-Run Death Of Jet Skier In Miami

A man was taken into custody in connection to a hit-and-run on the water that left a Miami resident dead, according to NBC Miami.

Reporters said 50-year-old Jorge Rodriguez Del Rey of Miami was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal boating accident, failure to render aid, and failure to report to law enforcement, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Authorities claim Del Rey was driving the 30-foot center console vessel near Rickenbacker Marina and Marine Stadium on Sunday (May 2). This vessel would collide into 26-year-old Alcides Andres Yagues while he was driving a jet ski on the water, FWC said. Nine occupants were on board the boat at the time, they added.