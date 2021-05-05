Cinco De Mayo Deals In Las Vegas That'll Have You Celebrating
By Anna Gallegos
May 5, 2021
Cinco de Mayo is one of the largest celebrations of Mexican heritage and culture in the United States. May 5 isn't Mexican independence day, but commemorates Mexico's victory against the French in the 1862 Battle of Puebla.
Cinco de Mayo isn't widely celebrated in Mexico, but it's a reason to enjoy a margarita - or two - on this side of the border.
Here's places in Las Vegas that are marking the holiday with various deals:
Community events:
- East Las Vegas Community Center (250 N Eastern Ave): There will be a free fiesta and resource fair to celebrate Hispanic culture. There will be free food, music, and dancing from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more info, go here.
Off The Strip:
- Area 15 (3215 South Rancho Dr): Modelos and margaritas will be served as part of a Cinco de Mayo pub crawl at Area 15 bars from 4 p.m. to midnight. Go here for more information.
- Arizona Charlies (740 S. Decatur Blvd.): The casino will host a Cinco De Bingo celebration starting at 3 p.m. More information here.
- Borracha Mexican Cantina (2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy): $25 AYCD Casamigos Blanco, live mariachi from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., and a live DJ from 8 p.m. to close. Go here for more information.
- Casa Calavera (inside the Virgin Hotel):
- Dona Maria Tamales (Summerlin location):
- El Dorado Cafe (on The Strip and Tivoli Village locations): $5 Cazadores margaritas and $20 pitchers of Modelo Especial will be served all day. More information here.
- El Luchador (7825 Blue Diamond Rd Ste 102):
- Hola Mexican Cocina + Cantina (10530 Southern Highlands Pkwy):
- Mariposa (2575 S Decatur Blvd):
- Taco y Taco (multiple locations):
Downtown Las Vegas:
- Downtown Container Park:
The Garden (located in the Art District):
- Masazul (Las Vegas Test Kitchen): A celebration of food, tequila, and music will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. More information here.
On The Strip:
- Cañonita (3377 South Las Vegas Boulevard): Unlimited food and drink specials starting at 2 p.m. More information here.
- Chica (at the Venetian): Special Cinco De Mayo menu and drinks will be available from May 5 to 9. More information here.
- Margaritaville (3555 South Las Vegas Boulevard):
- Uno Más Street Tacos + Spirits (at the Sahara):
