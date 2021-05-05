Cinco De Mayo Deals In Las Vegas That'll Have You Celebrating

Cinco de Mayo is one of the largest celebrations of Mexican heritage and culture in the United States. May 5 isn't Mexican independence day, but commemorates Mexico's victory against the French in the 1862 Battle of Puebla.

Cinco de Mayo isn't widely celebrated in Mexico, but it's a reason to enjoy a margarita - or two - on this side of the border.

Here's places in Las Vegas that are marking the holiday with various deals:

Community events:

East Las Vegas Community Center (250 N Eastern Ave): There will be a free fiesta and resource fair to celebrate Hispanic culture. There will be free food, music, and dancing from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more info, go here.

Off The Strip: