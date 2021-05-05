Feedback

Google Will Work On A Way To Help People Find Affordable Housing In Detroit

By Kelly Fisher

May 5, 2021

Google and the City of Detroit are teaming up to develop a new way for people to find affordable housing in the area.

Officials aim to connect people to information on affordable housing throughout the city via a mobile-friendly search tool. It’s part of Google.org’s Fellowship Program, which selected Detroit to spend six months pro bono developing the locator tool, according to a press release from the city. It'll be a project with the Detroit Housing & Revitalization Department.

The city states that the tool will allow Detroiters to filter their searches to find the best options that work for them, understand their eligibility for different housing options, learn the application process and more.

“We are proud of the work we are doing to preserve and create thousands of affordable housing units across the city, but it doesn’t help if the people who need them don’t know how to find them,” Mayor Mike Duggan said. “I am deeply appreciative to our partners at Google.org Fellows to develop a tool that will help more Detroiters find the right housing options so they can have the opportunity to live affordably in the neighborhood of their choice.”

Find more info here.

Photo: Getty Images

