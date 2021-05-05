Feedback

Moms Get In Free At The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo This Mother's Day

By Kelly Fisher

May 5, 2021

Northeast Ohio moms looking for a fun way to spend Mother’s Day with their kids can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for free.

The special offer is valid on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 9). The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., its website states.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has marked some major milestones this year.

In January, the zoo announced two new additions: the arrival of two Amur tiger cubs, the first to be born in Cleveland in about 20 years.

Shortly after that announcement, the zoo offered an opportunity for the public to help “pick the puuuuurfect” names for them.

The birth of the tiger cubs comes months after the zoo welcomed Maya, the first koala born at the zoo in nearly a decade.

That’s in addition to plenty of other animals families can see at the zoo.

Find more info here.

Photo: Getty Images

