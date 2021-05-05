Peloton Recalls All Treadmills Following A Child's Death And 70 Injuries

Peloton has reversed course and issued a recall on its treadmills following the death of a child and 70 reported injuries. Peloton initially refused to recall their treadmills despite an "urgent warning" to parents about the potential danger of the company's treadmills issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission several weeks ago.

"I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the CPSC's request," said Peloton CEO John Foley. "We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize."

The recall comes after weeks of negotiations with the CPSC and includes the Tread+, which costs $4,295 for the base model, and the cheaper Tread, which is not available in the United States.

The agreement between CPSC and Peloton is the result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers. I would like to thank the CPSC technical staff, who have worked tirelessly to protect consumers and to warn the public. Today we have taken steps to prevent further harm from these two products," said Robert S. Adler, Acting Chairman of the CPSC.

Peloton said it will work with the CPSC to make its exercise equipment safer.

"We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety."

