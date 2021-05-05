Feedback

See Adele Dressed As George Michael In This Birthday Post On Instagram

By Kelly Fisher

May 5, 2021

Adele knows better than to dress up as a sexy cat.

Her friend, Laura Dockrill, shared a birthday tribute to the international superstar on Instagram, on Wednesday (May 5), and it looks like “Throwback Thursday” got here early this week.

The costume party photo shows Dockrill dressed as Beetlejuice with the “When We Were Young” singer rocking dark shades and fake facial hair, sporting a black leather jacket to embody the late George Michael.

Here’s what Dockrill wrote to Adele to mark her 33rd birthday:

“Make sure you BFF with someone that also goes to fancy dress parties not dressed as a sexy cat. Fulfil the brief. Nail the assignment. (Flat shoes for life) I love you so much @adele happy birthday 💖 x”

Of course, the costumes wowed fans on Instagram, who dropped hearts, laughing faces and fire emojis in the comments, celebrating the beloved pop star and the fun throwback.

Happy birthday, Adele!

Photo: Getty Images

Adele

