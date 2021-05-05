The Most Unique Museums You Need To Visit In The Midwest

When you hear the word museum, science, art, and history usually come to mind, but luckily, some Midwest museums offer much more than just that.

All of those subjects are great for an educational museum visit, but you can switch things up and check out some of the most unique museums you can find in the Midwest.

National Mustard Museum - Middleton, Wisconsin

Calling all mustard lovers! The National Mustard Museum showcases over six thousand mustards from 50 states and more than 70 countries. Learn about the history of the sandwich condiment by visiting this FREE exhibit seven days a week, excluding certain holidays.