The Most Unique Museums You Need To Visit In The Midwest
By Hannah DeRutyer
May 5, 2021
When you hear the word museum, science, art, and history usually come to mind, but luckily, some Midwest museums offer much more than just that.
All of those subjects are great for an educational museum visit, but you can switch things up and check out some of the most unique museums you can find in the Midwest.
National Mustard Museum - Middleton, Wisconsin
Calling all mustard lovers! The National Mustard Museum showcases over six thousand mustards from 50 states and more than 70 countries. Learn about the history of the sandwich condiment by visiting this FREE exhibit seven days a week, excluding certain holidays.
SPAM Museum - Austin, Minnesota
At the SPAM Museum, you'll be able to take a deep dive into the history of the canned cooked pork and why it became so popular after being released in 1937. There are plenty of interactive exhibits, memorabilia, and international displays to see. At the end of the museum, hit the gift shop and buy some of the 15 different flavors of the pork product to take home. Admission is FREE, and the museum is open seven days a week.
The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures - Kansas City, Missouri
The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures educates its visitors on its collections and preservation of toys and miniatures. The current exhibits on display feature the toys from the manufacturer McLoughlin Bros, a doll gallery and, toys that build STEM skills. The museum is open from Wednesday to Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-17, and FREE for kids five years old and younger.
Super Museum - Metropolis, Illinois
The Super Museum is perfect for all Superman-crazed fans. Known as "Home of Superman," the museum showcases over 70,000 items on display ranging from TV and movie props to every toy ever made of the superhero. You can't miss the museum when driving by... A 15-foot statue of Superman is on display along the facilities street. Super Museum is open daily with a general admission fee of $8, and kids five years old and younger are FREE.
OZ Museum - Wamego, Kansas
There's no place like home! In the movie, The Wizard of Oz' Dorothy's hometown was never mentioned, but Wamego, Kansas is home to the OZ Museum with over 2,000 pieces of memorabilia from the 1939 film. Greeted by lifesized statues of the movie characters, take a walk down the yellow brick road and watch the story come to life by viewing props, replicas, costumes, and much more. Open daily; general admission is $9 and $7 for children ages 3-12.
Experience the ✨magic✨ of OZ at the OZ Museum in Wamego, KS! #OzMuseum #Wizardofoz #Wamego #Kansas #Dorothy pic.twitter.com/TWUwzD4osV— OZ Museum (@OZMuseum) February 8, 2019
Photo: National Mustard Museum