This Florida City Claimed The Top(less) Spot For Naked Gardening In Study

If you feel like doing some gardening in your birthday suit, there are some ideal cities in the United States according to a new study.

LawnStarter looked at several indicators to figure out which American cities are the best for stripping down and getting in the garden, including weather, the share of the nudist population, and gardener-friendliness. Even though they did this for World Naked Gardening Day (May 1), that doesn't mean you can't do it all year round!

In the No. 1 spot was Miami, Florida!

Loved for the nearly year-round sunshine and warm climate, it's almost a no-brainer why it claimed the top(less) spot. Researchers said the Magic City also had the second-biggest nudist population right behind Orlando, which also made it into the Top 10.

Here were Top 10 cities considered great for both naturalists and nudists:

Miami, Florida

Austin, Texas

Seattle, Washington

Atlanta, Georgia

Portland, Oregon

Anaheim, California

Orlando, Florida

Riverside, California

Irvine, California

Santa Ana, California

To see where the other cities ranked, click here.

Photo: Getty Images