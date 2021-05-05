WATCH: Utah Duo Breaks World Record For Catching A Marshmallow By Mouth

There's just about a Guinness World Record for everything, including catching a marshmallow in your mouth.

Two guys from Murray, Utah, recently broke the record for "farthest marshmallow propelled and caught."

Dallas Anderson and Jon Paleka picked a snowy day in December to take down the previous record of 128 feet and 5 inches.

The duo was inspired to break the record after doing trick shots with marshmallows for their YouTube channel.

With the help of a few friends and a giant slingshot, Anderson flung a marshmallow across an empty field and into Paleka's open mouth. The amazing thing is that Paleka caught the marshmallow on his second try.

Paleka did cut the inside of his lip during the catch, but no pain, no gain.

Guinness officially recognized their record-breaking marshmallow toss of 225 feet and 10 inches.