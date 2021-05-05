Feedback

WATCH: Utah Duo Breaks World Record For Catching A Marshmallow By Mouth

By Anna Gallegos

May 5, 2021

There's just about a Guinness World Record for everything, including catching a marshmallow in your mouth.

Two guys from Murray, Utah, recently broke the record for "farthest marshmallow propelled and caught."

Dallas Anderson and Jon Paleka picked a snowy day in December to take down the previous record of 128 feet and 5 inches.

The duo was inspired to break the record after doing trick shots with marshmallows for their YouTube channel.

With the help of a few friends and a giant slingshot, Anderson flung a marshmallow across an empty field and into Paleka's open mouth. The amazing thing is that Paleka caught the marshmallow on his second try.

Paleka did cut the inside of his lip during the catch, but no pain, no gain.

Guinness officially recognized their record-breaking marshmallow toss of 225 feet and 10 inches.

There's a bunch of marshmallow records just waiting to be broken, including:

  • Most marshmallows caught by mouth in a minute: 56
  • Most marshmallows eaten in one minute: 25
  • Farthest marshmallow blown out of a nostril and into a person's mouth: 17 feet and 11 inches.


Photo: Getty Images

Chat About WATCH: Utah Duo Breaks World Record For Catching A Marshmallow By Mouth

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.